Lithuania trains with other NATO Allies in Exercise “Engineer Thunder 2023”

Over 1,000 troops from 11 NATO countries took part in exercise Engineer Thunder 2023 in Lithuania, which tested the capabilities of engineers in different challenging scenarios.



Synopsis

Organised and hosted by the Lithuanian Army’s Colonel Juozas Vitkus Engineer Battalion, the multinational engineering exercise Engineer Thunder 23 featured over 1,000 troops from 11 NATO countries training together at the Pabrade training grounds in Lithuania.



Combat engineers performed roadblocks, the undertaking of protection measures from the use of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons, the safe removal of explosive and non-explosive obstacles and other engineering support activities.



Footage shows mine clearing line charges being used to clear a simulated minefield and troops working together to advance across open ground.



The exercise ran from 4 until 14 September 2023.



Participating countries were Belgium, Czechia, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States.



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) WIDE SHOT – POLISH ARMY MINE CLEARING LINE CHARGE LAUNCH DURING EXERCISE

(00:09) WIDE SHOTS – POLISH ARMY MINE CLEARING LINE CHARGE LAUNCH AND DETONATION

(00:26) WIDE SHOTS - BRITISH ARMY SOLDIERS LAUNCH A MINE CLEARING CHARGE DURING EXERCISE

(00:40) DRONE SHOT (NO AUDIO) - POLISH ARMY MINE CLEARING LINE CHARGE LAUNCH AND DETONATION

(01:00) DRONE SHOT (NO AUDIO) - BRITISH ARMY TITAN ARMOURED BRIDGE LAYER PUTS A BRIDGE OVER A TRENCH

(01:10) CLOSE SHOT – A LITHUANIAN SOLDIER THROWS A SMOKE GRENADE DURING EXERCISE

(01:16) MEDIUM SHOT – LITHUANIAN INFANTRY FIRING BLANKS

(01:19) CLOSE UP – LITHUANIAN SOLDIER FIRES A GPMG DURING EXERCISE

(01:23) VARIOUS SHOTS – POLISH INFANTRY USING MINESWEEPERS

(01:33) VARIOUS SHOTS – BELGIAN INFANTRY PLACING CHARGES ON A BRIDGE DURING EXERCISE

(01:41) CLOSE UP – LITHUANIAN INFANTRY OBSERVING

(01:45) MEDIUM SHOT – LITHUANIAN INFANTRY ADVANCE BEHIND A POLISH ARMOURED VEHICLE

(01:50) SLOW MOTION SHOT (NO AUDIO) - LITHUANIAN INFANTRY ADVANCE BEHIND A POLISH ARMOURED VEHICLE

(01:57) VARIOUS SLOW MOTION SHOTS (NO AUDIO) - LATVIAN INFANTRY STORMING A BUILDING DURING EXERCISE

(02:11) SLOW MOTION SHOT (NO AUDIO) – CLOSE UP ON LITHUANIAN FLAG BADGE

(02:14) SLOW MOTION SHOT (NO AUDIO) – CLOSE UP ON LITHUANIAN SOLDIER

(02:18) SLOW MOTION SHOTS (NO AUDIO) – VARIOUS SHOTS OF A BRITISH ARMY TERRIER ARMOURED VEHICLE

(02:30) SLOW MOTION SHOTS (NO AUDIO) – LITHUANIAN INFANTRY PATROLLING ALONG A DUSTY TRACK

## END ##



