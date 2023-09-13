Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA ACE’d AK23-6 with NATO Allies and Partners

    LULEA, SWEDEN

    08.31.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa completed Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 30, 2023. AK23-6 is a multinational live-fly field training exercise, focused on proactive and reactive Agile Combat Employment deployments, enhanced command and control procedures, and improved logistics with Allies and Partners in the Arctic and Baltic regions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 05:39
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Agile Combat Employment
    AK23-6

