USAFE-AFAFRICA ACE’d AK23-6 with NATO Allies and Partners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897166" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa completed Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 30, 2023. AK23-6 is a multinational live-fly field training exercise, focused on proactive and reactive Agile Combat Employment deployments, enhanced command and control procedures, and improved logistics with Allies and Partners in the Arctic and Baltic regions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)