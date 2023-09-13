USAFE-AFAFRICA ACE’d AK23-6 with NATO Allies and Partners

U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa completed Astral Knight 23 Part 6, Aug. 30, 2023. AK23-6 is a multinational live-fly field training exercise, focused on proactive and reactive Agile Combat Employment deployments, enhanced command and control procedures, and improved logistics with Allies and Partners in the Arctic and Baltic regions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 05:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|897166
|VIRIN:
|230830-F-PH996-2004
|Filename:
|DOD_109885974
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|LULEA, SE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
