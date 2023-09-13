Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AT23 leverages allied fire power to achieve mission success - B roll

    MIROSLAWIEC, POLAND

    09.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Julian DeJesus, an electromagnetic warfare technician assigned to 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and Finnish Air Force Maj. Timo Kuitunen, Leader of Education and Training, discuss what it was like to work alongside each other during exercise Arcane Thunder 23 in Miroslawiec, Poland, Sept. 3, 2023. Conducting joint training exercises with our Allies and partners allows 2nd MDTF to strengthen interoperability through the continuous improvement our ability to execute long-range fires through deployment of accurate sensing technology. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 07:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897160
    VIRIN: 230903-A-DX878-1003
    Filename: DOD_109885748
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: MIROSLAWIEC, PL 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AT23 leverages allied fire power to achieve mission success - B roll, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    BeAllYouCanBe
    56thAC
    ArcaneThunder
    2ndMDTF

