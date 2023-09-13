AT23 leverages allied fire power to achieve mission success - Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Julian DeJesus, an electromagnetic warfare technician assigned to 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and Finnish Air Force Maj. Timo Kuitunen, Leader of Education and Training, discuss what it was like to work alongside each other during exercise Arcane Thunder 23 in Miroslawiec, Poland, Sept. 3, 2023. Conducting joint training exercises with our Allies and partners allows 2nd MDTF to strengthen interoperability through the continuous improvement our ability to execute long-range fires through deployment of accurate sensing technology. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)