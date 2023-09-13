U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Julian DeJesus, an electromagnetic warfare technician assigned to 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force and Finnish Air Force Maj. Timo Kuitunen, Leader of Education and Training, discuss what it was like to work alongside each other during exercise Arcane Thunder 23 in Miroslawiec, Poland, Sept. 3, 2023. Conducting joint training exercises with our Allies and partners allows 2nd MDTF to strengthen interoperability through the continuous improvement our ability to execute long-range fires through deployment of accurate sensing technology. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 07:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|897159
|VIRIN:
|230903-A-DX878-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109885731
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|MIROSLAWIEC, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AT23 leverages allied fire power to achieve mission success - Interviews, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT