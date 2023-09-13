USSTRATCOM: Thank you Indo-Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, Commander of U.S. Strategic Command, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Howard Kreamer, The Senior Enlisted Leader for USSTRATCOM, thank the 150,000 servicemembers and their families currently serving within the Indo-Pacific. (Department of Defense video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)