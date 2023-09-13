Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USSTRATCOM: Thank you Indo-Pacific

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, Commander of U.S. Strategic Command, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Howard Kreamer, The Senior Enlisted Leader for USSTRATCOM, thank the 150,000 servicemembers and their families currently serving within the Indo-Pacific. (Department of Defense video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 00:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 897156
    VIRIN: 230901-F-WN543-6389
    Filename: DOD_109885566
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSTRATCOM: Thank you Indo-Pacific, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSTRATCOM
    PSA
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT