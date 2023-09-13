Coast Guard assists 3 stranded on jetty near Galveston, Texas

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston hoists two men and one woman who were stranded on a jetty after their 20-foot pleasure craft became disabled and drifted into the rocks near Galveston, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023. The helicopter crew brought the three uninjured boaters ashore to Bolivar Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Houston)
|09.14.2023
|09.14.2023 21:36
|B-Roll
|00:01:45
|GALVESTON, TX, US
