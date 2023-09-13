Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assists 3 stranded on jetty near Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston hoists two men and one woman who were stranded on a jetty after their 20-foot pleasure craft became disabled and drifted into the rocks near Galveston, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023. The helicopter crew brought the three uninjured boaters ashore to Bolivar Beach. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Houston)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 21:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897142
    VIRIN: 230914-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109885444
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists 3 stranded on jetty near Galveston, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Uscg
    hoist
    jetty
    dolphin
    helicopter

