    Conneaut Creek Sea Lamprey Barrier

    ALBION, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The West Branch of Conneaut Creek in Albion, Pa., Sept. 13, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District is considering a site on the creek for construction of a sea lamprey barrier, to prevent the invasive species from spawning upstream. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 21:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897141
    VIRIN: 230913-A-HB296-1014
    Filename: DOD_109885374
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ALBION, PA, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Sea Lamprey
    GLFC
    Conneaut Creek

