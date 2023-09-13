Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICE conducts single adult, family unit removal flights Sept. 14

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Video by Michael Johnson    

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in coordination with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, facilitated multiple removal flights, including single adults and family units to Central America, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Senegal as part of dozens of other routine ICE removal flights conducted throughout the hemisphere and around the world. The flight to Senegal facilitated the removal of 132 Senegalese nationals – all entered the United States in 2023 and were apprehended along the Southwest border. Since May 2023, DHS has removed or returned more than 250,000 individuals, including more than 36,000 individual family unit members.

    Location: US

