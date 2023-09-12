Pacific News: September 12, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific Pulse, MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023, U.S. Navy Seabees begin water tower construction project during Pacific Partnership 2023, and U.S. Navy USS Pioneer (MCM 9) visits Ishigaki Port, hosted a tour of the ship and participated in a community relations event where they cleaned a beach along with members of the U.S. Consulate General Naha.