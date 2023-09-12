On this Pacific Pulse, MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023, U.S. Navy Seabees begin water tower construction project during Pacific Partnership 2023, and U.S. Navy USS Pioneer (MCM 9) visits Ishigaki Port, hosted a tour of the ship and participated in a community relations event where they cleaned a beach along with members of the U.S. Consulate General Naha.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 20:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897137
|VIRIN:
|230912-M-AS595-3826
|Filename:
|DOD_109885309
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: September 12, 2023, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
