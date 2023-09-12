Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: September 12, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.12.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, MRF-D Marines conduct live-fire range during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023, U.S. Navy Seabees begin water tower construction project during Pacific Partnership 2023, and U.S. Navy USS Pioneer (MCM 9) visits Ishigaki Port, hosted a tour of the ship and participated in a community relations event where they cleaned a beach along with members of the U.S. Consulate General Naha.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 20:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897137
    VIRIN: 230912-M-AS595-3826
    Filename: DOD_109885309
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: September 12, 2023, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    news
    pacific
    update
    dma
    usindopacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT