USACE and VA Office of Construction & Facilities Management tour Canandaigua VA construction

Senior leaders from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tour completed and ongoing construction at the Canandaigua VA Medical Campus in Canandaigua, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023.Construction of new facilities at the medical center – a joint venture between USACE's Buffalo and Louisville Districts – combines 21st century medical care with modern design, while preserving key elements of the center's historic 1930s campus. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)
|09.12.2023
|09.14.2023 20:50
|B-Roll
|897134
|230912-A-HB296-1011
|DOD_109885302
|00:02:20
|CANANDAIGUA, NY, US
|0
|0
