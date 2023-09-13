Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE and VA Office of Construction & Facilities Management tour Canandaigua VA construction

    CANANDAIGUA, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Video by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Senior leaders from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tour completed and ongoing construction at the Canandaigua VA Medical Campus in Canandaigua, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023.Construction of new facilities at the medical center – a joint venture between USACE's Buffalo and Louisville Districts – combines 21st century medical care with modern design, while preserving key elements of the center's historic 1930s campus. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 20:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897134
    VIRIN: 230912-A-HB296-1011
    Filename: DOD_109885302
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: CANANDAIGUA, NY, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    Veterans Affairs
    Corps of Engineers
    Louisville District
    Buffalo District
    Canandaigua VA Medical Center

