S6 Master Sgt. Arellano explains the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month.

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Angela Arellano, a signal operations support Observer Coach/ Trainer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 189th Infantry Brigade, describes the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month and how it affects her army career here at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 12, 2023. September 15 through October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month, is a time in which we recognize the achievements and significant contributions of the Hispanic community and culture. (Videos by SSG Devon Jones/ 189th Infantry Brigade PAO)