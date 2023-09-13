Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    S6 Master Sgt. Arellano explains the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Angela Arellano, a signal operations support Observer Coach/ Trainer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 189th Infantry Brigade, describes the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month and how it affects her army career here at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 12, 2023. September 15 through October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month, is a time in which we recognize the achievements and significant contributions of the Hispanic community and culture. (Videos by SSG Devon Jones/ 189th Infantry Brigade PAO)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 19:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897128
    VIRIN: 230912-A-QA940-1001
    Filename: DOD_109885198
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: WA, US

    This work, S6 Master Sgt. Arellano explains the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month., by SSG Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #189th #1stArmy #Cold Steel #FirstArmyDivisonWest

