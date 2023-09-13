Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Bliss, Balfour Beatty hold quarterly housing town hall - social media content

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Bliss command was joined by Balfour Beatty leaders for a quarterly housing town hall meeting, Sept. 12. After an information session for guests, the floor was open for direct feedback on housing successes and challenges here at Bliss.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 18:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897122
    VIRIN: 230912-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 230912
    Filename: DOD_109885113
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Bliss, Balfour Beatty hold quarterly housing town hall - social media content, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community
    texas
    army
    qualityoflife
    fortbliss
    elpaso

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT