Footage of the USAF Thunderbirds during winter training at Edwards AFB, CA, February 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 17:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897119
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-AF248-6432
|Filename:
|DOD_109885081
|Length:
|00:09:48
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USAF Thunderbirds Winter Training Pt. II, by TSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT