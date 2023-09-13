Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Thunderbirds Winter Training Pt. II

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Myers 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    Footage of the USAF Thunderbirds during winter training at Edwards AFB, CA, February 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 17:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897119
    VIRIN: 230223-F-AF248-6432
    Filename: DOD_109885081
    Length: 00:09:48
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Thunderbirds Winter Training Pt. II, by TSgt Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    ACC
    AF
    Air Force
    USAF
    2023

