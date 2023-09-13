Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson served as keynote speaker at American Legion Post #19’s Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Remembrance Ceremony on September 14, 2023.

    According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, nearly 140,000 Americans were prisoners of war during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars, and other conflicts. More than 81,000 Americans remain missing from those same conflicts.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 18:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897108
    VIRIN: 230914-A-IK096-9292
    Filename: DOD_109885011
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    This work, Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POW/MIA
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

