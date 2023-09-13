U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson served as keynote speaker at American Legion Post #19’s Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Remembrance Ceremony on September 14, 2023.
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, nearly 140,000 Americans were prisoners of war during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars, and other conflicts. More than 81,000 Americans remain missing from those same conflicts.
This work, Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony, by Eugene Garcia
