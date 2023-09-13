Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/897108" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson served as keynote speaker at American Legion Post #19’s Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Remembrance Ceremony on September 14, 2023.



According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, nearly 140,000 Americans were prisoners of war during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars, and other conflicts. More than 81,000 Americans remain missing from those same conflicts.