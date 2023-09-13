Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tough in Spirit Interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    09.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    1st interview:
    CPT Bert Snyder
    54th BEB Chaplain

    2nd Interview:
    SFC Jasmine Smith
    Signal Support Systems Specialist (25U)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 16:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 897101
    VIRIN: 230913-A-IP596-7523
    Filename: DOD_109884958
    Length: 00:07:40
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tough in Spirit Interviews, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Chaplain
    AFN Vicenza
    SkySoldiers
    54th BEB
    Tough in Spirit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT