    NAVSEA Memorial B-Roll Package

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Video by Grace Thomson 

    Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)

    NAVSEA Memorial commemorating the 12 victims of the Washington Navy Yard Shooting on Sept. 16, 2013. (U.S. Navy Photo by Grace Thomson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 18:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897098
    VIRIN: 230914-N-KK785-2001
    Filename: DOD_109884949
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSEA Memorial B-Roll Package, by Grace Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Washington Navy Yard
    NAVSEA
    WNY

