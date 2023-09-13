Army Emergency Relief provided more than $56 million in assistance to more than 31,000 Soldiers and Army Families in 2022. Emergency travel is just one of more than 30 categories of assistance AER offers. All assistance requests are unique and considered on an individual basis. Contact your chain of command or local AER office for more information.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 16:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|897092
|VIRIN:
|230831-A-DS387-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109884889
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AER assistance connects Army Families when they need it most, by Kap Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT