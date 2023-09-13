Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AER assistance connects Army Families when they need it most

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Video by Kap Kim 

    Army Emergency Relief

    Army Emergency Relief provided more than $56 million in assistance to more than 31,000 Soldiers and Army Families in 2022. Emergency travel is just one of more than 30 categories of assistance AER offers. All assistance requests are unique and considered on an individual basis. Contact your chain of command or local AER office for more information.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 16:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897092
    VIRIN: 230831-A-DS387-1000
    Filename: DOD_109884889
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    TAGS

    family
    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    financial assistance
    Fort Cavazos
    emergency travel

