    B-Roll Tough in Spirit

    ITALY

    09.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-Roll from a tough in Spirit event with a platoon from 54th BEB, 173rd Airborne Brigade as they Hike, Via Ferrata, climb and repel in the Dolomite mountains of northern Italy.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897089
    VIRIN: 230912-A-IP596-4647
    Filename: DOD_109884842
    Length: 00:08:57
    Location: IT

    This work, B-Roll Tough in Spirit, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Rock Climbing
    Hiking
    Rappelling
    SkySoldiers
    Via Ferrata

