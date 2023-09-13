B-Roll Tough in Spirit

B-Roll from a tough in Spirit event with a platoon from 54th BEB, 173rd Airborne Brigade as they Hike, Via Ferrata, climb and repel in the Dolomite mountains of northern Italy.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 16:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897089
|VIRIN:
|230912-A-IP596-4647
|Filename:
|DOD_109884842
|Length:
|00:08:57
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
