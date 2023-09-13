U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and members of the Chilean naval infantry participate in a bilateral cold weather training exercise in Punta Arenas, Chile, Aug. 14-25, 2023. Throughout the exercise, Marines learned proper techniques for obtaining food and water, employed different weapons and gear, built shelters, practiced foot movements over snow, and conducted cold weather personnel rescue. Training exchanges like this give Chilean Marines the opportunity to exchange best practices with regional partners in similar cold weather environments while strengthening partnership and enhancing overall interoperability with the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cameron Hermanet)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 18:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897084
|VIRIN:
|230826-M-YO040-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109884768
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|PUNTA ARENAS, MA, CL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Battalion, 4th Marines; Chilean naval infantry conduct bilateral cold weather training, by Sgt Cameron Hermanet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
