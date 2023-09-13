1st Battalion, 4th Marines; Chilean naval infantry conduct bilateral cold weather training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and members of the Chilean naval infantry participate in a bilateral cold weather training exercise in Punta Arenas, Chile, Aug. 14-25, 2023. Throughout the exercise, Marines learned proper techniques for obtaining food and water, employed different weapons and gear, built shelters, practiced foot movements over snow, and conducted cold weather personnel rescue. Training exchanges like this give Chilean Marines the opportunity to exchange best practices with regional partners in similar cold weather environments while strengthening partnership and enhancing overall interoperability with the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cameron Hermanet)