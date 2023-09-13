Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Battalion, 4th Marines; Chilean naval infantry conduct bilateral cold weather training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUNTA ARENAS, MA, CHILE

    08.26.2023

    Video by Sgt. Cameron Hermanet 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and members of the Chilean naval infantry participate in a bilateral cold weather training exercise in Punta Arenas, Chile, Aug. 14-25, 2023. Throughout the exercise, Marines learned proper techniques for obtaining food and water, employed different weapons and gear, built shelters, practiced foot movements over snow, and conducted cold weather personnel rescue. Training exchanges like this give Chilean Marines the opportunity to exchange best practices with regional partners in similar cold weather environments while strengthening partnership and enhancing overall interoperability with the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cameron Hermanet)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 18:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897084
    VIRIN: 230826-M-YO040-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109884768
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: PUNTA ARENAS, MA, CL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 4th Marines; Chilean naval infantry conduct bilateral cold weather training, by Sgt Cameron Hermanet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    cold weather training
    1st Marine Division
    Chile
    Marines
    1/4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT