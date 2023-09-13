Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony and Fall-In for Colors - Sept. 11, 2023

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Rusnak 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Honoring the memory of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held its annual Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony and Fall-In for Colors Sept. 11, hosted by the Veterans Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) and Chief Petty Officers Mess. Check out the full event here.

    Check out the full story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/453167/norfolk-naval-shipyard-pauses-reflect-during-annual-patriot-day-remembrance-ceremony

    #OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis #PressForwardTeam

    Video by Dan Rusnak, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Patriot Day
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

