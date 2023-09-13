Honoring the memory of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held its annual Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony and Fall-In for Colors Sept. 11, hosted by the Veterans Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) and Chief Petty Officers Mess. Check out the full event here.
Check out the full story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/453167/norfolk-naval-shipyard-pauses-reflect-during-annual-patriot-day-remembrance-ceremony
#OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis #PressForwardTeam
Video by Dan Rusnak, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 14:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897079
|VIRIN:
|230911-N-OE098-9649
|Filename:
|DOD_109884698
|Length:
|00:30:18
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony and Fall-In for Colors - Sept. 11, 2023, by TSgt Daniel Rusnak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT