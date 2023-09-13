Norfolk Naval Shipyard Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony and Fall-In for Colors - Sept. 11, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Honoring the memory of those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held its annual Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony and Fall-In for Colors Sept. 11, hosted by the Veterans Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) and Chief Petty Officers Mess. Check out the full event here.



Check out the full story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/453167/norfolk-naval-shipyard-pauses-reflect-during-annual-patriot-day-remembrance-ceremony



Video by Dan Rusnak, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)