    Vice President Harris Kicks off her National "Fight for Our Freedoms" College Tour

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    Vice President Kamala Harris kicks off her national "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour by participating in a moderated conversation with Terrence J.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 14:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 897075
    Filename: DOD_109884618
    Length: 00:42:57
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    VPOTUS
    Kamala Harris

