Vice President Kamala Harris kicks off her national "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour by participating in a moderated conversation with Terrence J.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 14:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|897075
|Filename:
|DOD_109884618
|Length:
|00:42:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Vice President Harris Kicks off her National "Fight for Our Freedoms" College Tour, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT