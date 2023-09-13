Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drill Sergeants from across the country compete for the title of 2023 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Day 3 recap of Drill Sergeants from across the country competing for the title of 2023 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year at Fort Jackson!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 14:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897072
    VIRIN: 230913-D-UW048-2270
    Filename: DOD_109884534
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Sergeants from across the country compete for the title of 2023 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSOY
    VictoryStartsHere
    DSOY23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT