    Marine Corps Family Team Building PSA

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    A quick preview of just some of the resources and information provided by Marine Corps Family Team Building to support Marines and their families.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 13:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 897065
    VIRIN: 230914-M-JB228-6119
    Filename: DOD_109884443
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Family Team Building PSA, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mccs
    family
    marines
    mcftb

