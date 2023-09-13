Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate Committee Considers Navy Nominee, Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Navy Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti testifies during a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is considering her nomination for reappointment to the grade of admiral and the position of chief of naval operations.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 13:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 897057
    Filename: DOD_109884317
    Length: 01:00:26
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

