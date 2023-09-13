In this week’s look around the Air Force, Enlisted Professional Military Education courses have new uniform wear and physical fitness requirements, Airmen from Creech AFB work with Marines in California, and a new proving ground for automated flight has its first successful test.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 11:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897043
|VIRIN:
|230914-F-JH807-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109884007
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: New PT/Uniform Standards for EPME, Interoperability with Marines, Autonomous Flight Moves Forward, by TSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT