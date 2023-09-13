Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: New PT/Uniform Standards for EPME, Interoperability with Marines, Autonomous Flight Moves Forward

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brittain Crolley 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Enlisted Professional Military Education courses have new uniform wear and physical fitness requirements, Airmen from Creech AFB work with Marines in California, and a new proving ground for automated flight has its first successful test.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 11:22
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

