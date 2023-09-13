Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Delegation Visits Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Over 40 German government officials and members of the press visited the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT) Program on September 13th, 2023 at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The delegation included German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Ambassador to the United States Andreas Michaelis. (U.S. Air Force video by 2d Lt Lauren Niemi)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    allies
    partnerships
    pilot training
    training
    international partnerships
    ENJJPT

