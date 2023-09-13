German Delegation Visits Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training

Over 40 German government officials and members of the press visited the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT) Program on September 13th, 2023 at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. The delegation included German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Ambassador to the United States Andreas Michaelis. (U.S. Air Force video by 2d Lt Lauren Niemi)
|09.13.2023
|09.14.2023 09:46
|B-Roll
|897033
|230913-F-NI079-8478
|DOD_109883852
|00:06:00
|TX, US
|3
|3
