Sanitized version of the 1 minute AFN In Focus news package about the 173rd Airborne Brigades' Tough in Spirit initiative.
1st interview:
CPT Bert Snyder
54th BEB Chaplain
2nd Interview:
SFC Jasmine Smith
Signal Support Systems Specialist (25U)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 09:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|897032
|VIRIN:
|230913-A-IP596-9892
|Filename:
|DOD_109883851
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Clean Copy: 230914-VIC_AFN_InFocus_Tough in Spirit, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT