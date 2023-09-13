Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clean Copy: 230914-VIC_AFN_InFocus_Tough in Spirit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    09.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Sanitized version of the 1 minute AFN In Focus news package about the 173rd Airborne Brigades' Tough in Spirit initiative.

    1st interview:
    CPT Bert Snyder
    54th BEB Chaplain

    2nd Interview:
    SFC Jasmine Smith
    Signal Support Systems Specialist (25U)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 09:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 897032
    VIRIN: 230913-A-IP596-9892
    Filename: DOD_109883851
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clean Copy: 230914-VIC_AFN_InFocus_Tough in Spirit, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Italy
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Chaplain
    SkySoldiers
    FM 7-22
    Tough in Spirit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT