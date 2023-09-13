CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (August 24, 2023) – Medical providers and technicians across Camp Lemonnier and from partner nations who are deployed and located in Djibouti gathered during a monthly international medical conference hosted by CLDJ’s Expeditionary Medical Facility, August 24.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 09:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897022
|VIRIN:
|230912-N-JJ684-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109883779
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, International Medical Conference Shares Perspective, Builds Partnership, by PO2 Rion Codrington, identified by DVIDS
International Medical Conference Shares Perspective, Builds Partnership
