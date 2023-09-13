Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Medical Conference Shares Perspective, Builds Partnership

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.12.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rion Codrington 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (August 24, 2023) – Medical providers and technicians across Camp Lemonnier and from partner nations who are deployed and located in Djibouti gathered during a monthly international medical conference hosted by CLDJ’s Expeditionary Medical Facility, August 24.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 09:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897022
    VIRIN: 230912-N-JJ684-1001
    Filename: DOD_109883779
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Medical Conference Shares Perspective, Builds Partnership, by PO2 Rion Codrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Horn of Africa
    Navy medicine
    CLDJ
    EMF

