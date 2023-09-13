U.S. and Papua New Guinea strengthen maritime security and sustainability through historic  patrol, deepening personal bonds along the way

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) with officers from the Papua New Guinea Customs, National Fisheries Authority, and Defence Force execute a combined patrol in August and September of 2023 in the Coral Sea off Papua New Guinea and conduct observation reports and boardings on foreign-flagged fishing vessels operating in Papua New Guinea's exclusive economic zone. The U.S. Coast Guard was in Papua New Guinea at the invitation of the PNG government to join their lead in maritime operations to combat illegal fishing and safeguard marine resources following the recent signing and ratification of a bilateral maritime law enforcement agreement between the United States and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)