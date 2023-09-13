Members of USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) with officers from the Papua New Guinea Customs, National Fisheries Authority, and Defence Force execute a combined patrol in August and September of 2023 in the Coral Sea off Papua New Guinea and conduct observation reports and boardings on foreign-flagged fishing vessels operating in Papua New Guinea's exclusive economic zone. The U.S. Coast Guard was in Papua New Guinea at the invitation of the PNG government to join their lead in maritime operations to combat illegal fishing and safeguard marine resources following the recent signing and ratification of a bilateral maritime law enforcement agreement between the United States and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 01:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|897011
|VIRIN:
|230914-G-IA651-4259
|Filename:
|DOD_109883192
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|PG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. and Papua New Guinea strengthen maritime security and sustainability through historic patrol, deepening personal bonds along the way, by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. and Papua New Guinea strengthen maritime security and sustainability through historic patrol, deepening personal bonds along the way
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT