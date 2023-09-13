Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Papua New Guinea strengthen maritime security and sustainability through historic  patrol, deepening personal bonds along the way

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    09.14.2023

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Members of USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) with officers from the Papua New Guinea Customs, National Fisheries Authority, and Defence Force execute a combined patrol in August and September of 2023 in the Coral Sea off Papua New Guinea and conduct observation reports and boardings on foreign-flagged fishing vessels operating in Papua New Guinea's exclusive economic zone. The U.S. Coast Guard was in Papua New Guinea at the invitation of the PNG government to join their lead in maritime operations to combat illegal fishing and safeguard marine resources following the recent signing and ratification of a bilateral maritime law enforcement agreement between the United States and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir) 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 01:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 897011
    VIRIN: 230914-G-IA651-4259
    Filename: DOD_109883192
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: PG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Papua New Guinea strengthen maritime security and sustainability through historic  patrol, deepening personal bonds along the way, by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. and Papua New Guinea strengthen maritime security and sustainability through historic patrol, deepening personal bonds along the way

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bilateral
    PNG
    IUUF
    WPC 1139

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT