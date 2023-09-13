Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COFFEE CONNECTIONS

    JAPAN

    09.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain 

    AFN Sasebo

    230914-N-HI741-8529
    USO Sasebo Nimitz held a "Coffee Connections" event September 7th where military spouses gathered to connection, share coffee and make arts and crafts.
    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Champlain.)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 00:19
    Category: Video Productions
    uso
    nimitz
    arts
    coffee

