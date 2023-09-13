230914-N-HI741-8529
USO Sasebo Nimitz held a "Coffee Connections" event September 7th where military spouses gathered to connection, share coffee and make arts and crafts.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Champlain.)
