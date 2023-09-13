B-roll package of military members and other participants running up and down stairs in honor of 9/11 on Yokota Air Base, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 22:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|897005
|VIRIN:
|230911-F-PE001-3369
|Filename:
|DOD_109883051
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
