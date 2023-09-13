Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Run

    JAPAN

    09.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Guadagnuolo 

    AFN Tokyo

    B-roll package of military members and other participants running up and down stairs in honor of 9/11 on Yokota Air Base, Japan.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 22:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 897005
    VIRIN: 230911-F-PE001-3369
    Filename: DOD_109883051
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: JP

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    AFN Tokyo

