    AFRC Unstoppable

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    The United States Air Force Reserve has answered their nation’s call in places like Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. When called, the Air Force Reserve was there. Through adversity, they delivered. Their actions forged new relationships and opened new possibilities. These citizen Airmen bring unique capabilities, experiences, and depth to do the impossible every day, to bring the fight and win. The requirement to balance military service, family, and a civilian career gives these Citizen Airmen an inner strength and capability to fly, fight and win – airpower anytime, anywhere. Citizen Airmen are unstoppable (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben)

    60sec 1920x1080

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 20:41
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 896992
    VIRIN: 230913-F-PS957-1981
    Filename: DOD_109882946
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    4th Combat Camera
    4CTCS
    AFRC

