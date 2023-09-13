AFRC Unstoppable

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States Air Force Reserve has answered their nation’s call in places like Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. When called, the Air Force Reserve was there. Through adversity, they delivered. Their actions forged new relationships and opened new possibilities. These citizen Airmen bring unique capabilities, experiences, and depth to do the impossible every day, to bring the fight and win. The requirement to balance military service, family, and a civilian career gives these Citizen Airmen an inner strength and capability to fly, fight and win – airpower anytime, anywhere. Citizen Airmen are unstoppable (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben)



