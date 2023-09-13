Fuji Viper 23.3: Mortar Range Reel

U.S. Marines fire M252 81mm mortar systems during a live-fire mortars range as part of Fuji Viper 23.3 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Aug. 28, 2023. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. 3d Battalion, 5th Marines is currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 19:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
