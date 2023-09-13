Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuji Viper 23.3: Mortar Range Reel

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.14.2023

    Video by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines fire M252 81mm mortar systems during a live-fire mortars range as part of Fuji Viper 23.3 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Aug. 28, 2023. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. 3d Battalion, 5th Marines is currently forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 19:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896987
    VIRIN: 230914-M-VR873-1001
    Filename: DOD_109882917
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuji Viper 23.3: Mortar Range Reel, by Cpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mortar
    Live-Fire
    Marines
    Training
    Lethal
    81mm Mortar Systems

