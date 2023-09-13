Team U.S. athletes compete in the wheelchair basketball finals during the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sep 13, 2023. The Invictus Games celebrates over 500 competitors from 21 nations, highlighting the resilience and spirit of wounded, injured, and ill service members and veterans on their journey to rehabilitation. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 19:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896986
|VIRIN:
|230913-M-WJ192-6521
|Filename:
|DOD_109882901
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team U.S. Invictus Games | Wheelchair Basketball Finals (B-Roll), by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
