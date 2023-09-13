Charlie Company Receiving B-Roll 60FPS

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, arrive at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, Sept. 11, 2023. Receiving is the recruits’ first day at MCRD San Diego, where they are checked for contraband, given haircuts, made phone calls home and issued gear. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 19:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896985
|VIRIN:
|230911-M-HE928-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109882900
|Length:
|00:10:12
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
