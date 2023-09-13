Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Band San Diego Summer Concert

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marines with Marine Band San Diego, perform their summer concert series at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Sept. 8, 2023. The Making Marines Centennial Celebration consists of events throughout MCRD San Diego to celebrate and highlight the 100 years of recruit training on the Depot. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 18:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896981
    VIRIN: 230908-M-HE928-1001
    Filename: DOD_109882855
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, Marine Band San Diego Summer Concert, by LCpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

