U.S. Marines with Marine Band San Diego, perform their summer concert series at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Sept. 8, 2023. The Making Marines Centennial Celebration consists of events throughout MCRD San Diego to celebrate and highlight the 100 years of recruit training on the Depot. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 18:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896981
|VIRIN:
|230908-M-HE928-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109882855
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Band San Diego Summer Concert, by LCpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
