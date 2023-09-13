Marine Band San Diego Summer Concert

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Band San Diego, perform their summer concert series at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Sept. 8, 2023. The Making Marines Centennial Celebration consists of events throughout MCRD San Diego to celebrate and highlight the 100 years of recruit training on the Depot. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)