The Defense Threat Reduction Agency honor the service and sacrifice of veterans instrumental in the development of our nation’s atomic and nuclear weapons programs and direct contribution to our nation’s freedom and prosperity. Atomic Veterans from around the National Capital Region attended the event and were ceremoniously awarded the commemorative service medal. Please share with anyone you may know who is an Atomic Veteran.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 17:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896980
|VIRIN:
|230913-O-SX673-1274
|Filename:
|DOD_109882779
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, #ICYMI See the moving video honoring our #AtomicVeterans, by Kashif Basharat, William Krumpelman and Luis Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT