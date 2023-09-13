video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



First Lady Jill Biden hosts the 2023 International Medal of Arts Ceremony at the White House. The International Medal of Arts are selected by the U.S. Department of State as part of their Art in Embassies program. The annual award honors artists who have played an exemplary role in promoting cultural diplomacy efforts around the world. In June, the First Lady participated in the 60th anniversary celebration of the Art in Embassies program in Lisbon, Portugal.



The White House