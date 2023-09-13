Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Lady Jill Biden Hosts the 2023 International Medal of Arts Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    First Lady Jill Biden hosts the 2023 International Medal of Arts Ceremony at the White House. The International Medal of Arts are selected by the U.S. Department of State as part of their Art in Embassies program. The annual award honors artists who have played an exemplary role in promoting cultural diplomacy efforts around the world. In June, the First Lady participated in the 60th anniversary celebration of the Art in Embassies program in Lisbon, Portugal.

    The White House

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 17:47
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:16:58
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady Jill Biden Hosts the 2023 International Medal of Arts Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FLOTUS
    First Lady Jill Biden
    2023 International Medal of Arts Ceremony

