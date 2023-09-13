First Lady Jill Biden hosts the 2023 International Medal of Arts Ceremony at the White House. The International Medal of Arts are selected by the U.S. Department of State as part of their Art in Embassies program. The annual award honors artists who have played an exemplary role in promoting cultural diplomacy efforts around the world. In June, the First Lady participated in the 60th anniversary celebration of the Art in Embassies program in Lisbon, Portugal.
|09.13.2023
|09.13.2023 17:47
|Briefings
|896978
|DOD_109882753
|00:16:58
|US
|1
|1
