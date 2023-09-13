Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Infantry Division participates in Patriot's Day parade for Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Army Capt. Larry Taylor

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Spc. Joshua Holladay 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Infantry Division and the city of Chattanooga, Tenn., hold a parade and ceremony for the newest Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Army Capt. Larry Taylor, September 11, 2023. Taylor earned the highest award for his duties within the Big Red One during the Vietnam War, saving several Soldiers in a combat environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 16:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896975
    VIRIN: 230911-A-YG297-1003
    Filename: DOD_109882588
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    Big Red One
    1st Infantry Division
    Chattanooga
    1NCO
    Cpt. Larry Taylor

