USAF, Egypt aeromedical personnel tour and train on German A400M Atlas during Exercise Bright Star 23

Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896970
|VIRIN:
|230912-F-EM228-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_109882421
|Length:
|00:06:11
|Location:
|CAIRO, EG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
