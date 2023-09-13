Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Coast Guard rescues tanker crew member 10 miles offshore Galveston, Texas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew hoists and medevacs a man approximately 10 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, September 13, 2023. The man was brought to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Houston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896969
    VIRIN: 230913-G-G0108-2001
    Filename: DOD_109882414
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Coast Guard rescues tanker crew member 10 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    rescue swimmer
    hoist
    coast guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT