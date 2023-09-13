The Coast Guard rescues tanker crew member 10 miles offshore Galveston, Texas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/896969" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew hoists and medevacs a man approximately 10 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, September 13, 2023. The man was brought to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Houston)