A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew hoists and medevacs a man approximately 10 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, September 13, 2023. The man was brought to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896969
|VIRIN:
|230913-G-G0108-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109882414
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Coast Guard rescues tanker crew member 10 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
