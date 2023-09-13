1st Infantry Division, city of Chattanooga honor Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Capt. Larry Taylor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 1st Infantry Division and the city of Chattanooga, Tenn., hold a parade and ceremony for the newest Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Army Capt. Larry Taylor, September 11, 2023. Taylor earned the highest award for his duties within the Big Red One during the Vietnam War, saving several Soldiers in a combat environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)