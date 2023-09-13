The 1st Infantry Division and the city of Chattanooga, Tenn., hold a parade and ceremony for the newest Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Army Capt. Larry Taylor, September 11, 2023. Taylor earned the highest award for his duties within the Big Red One during the Vietnam War, saving several Soldiers in a combat environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896961
|VIRIN:
|230911-A-YG297-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109882148
|Length:
|00:06:23
|Location:
|CHATTANOOGA, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Infantry Division, city of Chattanooga honor Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Capt. Larry Taylor, by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT