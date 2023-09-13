Over the past 52 years the Albert J. Ellis airport has grown and its facilities have been maintained, refreshed and upgraded to meet the current and future needs of the region. The Department of Defense recently contributed $2M to a $11M runway rehabilitation project at the airport as part of the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot (DCIP) Program which is designed to address deficiencies in community infrastructure, supportive of a military installation, in order to enhance military value, installation resilience, and military family quality of life in Richlands, North Carolina, August 23, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 14:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896960
|VIRIN:
|230823-M-JE868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109882128
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Department of Defense Contributes to Local Airport Runway Rehab Project, by Cpl Zeta Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT