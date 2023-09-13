Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Defense Contributes to Local Airport Runway Rehab Project

    NC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Over the past 52 years the Albert J. Ellis airport has grown and its facilities have been maintained, refreshed and upgraded to meet the current and future needs of the region. The Department of Defense recently contributed $2M to a $11M runway rehabilitation project at the airport as part of the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot (DCIP) Program which is designed to address deficiencies in community infrastructure, supportive of a military installation, in order to enhance military value, installation resilience, and military family quality of life in Richlands, North Carolina, August 23, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 14:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 896960
    VIRIN: 230823-M-JE868-1001
    Filename: DOD_109882128
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: NC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    rehabilitation
    MCIEAST
    military aviation
    Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program
    OAJ

