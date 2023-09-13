Department of Defense Contributes to Local Airport Runway Rehab Project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Over the past 52 years the Albert J. Ellis airport has grown and its facilities have been maintained, refreshed and upgraded to meet the current and future needs of the region. The Department of Defense recently contributed $2M to a $11M runway rehabilitation project at the airport as part of the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot (DCIP) Program which is designed to address deficiencies in community infrastructure, supportive of a military installation, in order to enhance military value, installation resilience, and military family quality of life in Richlands, North Carolina, August 23, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)