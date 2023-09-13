video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



4th Infantry Division Soldiers celebrate during a Welcome Home ceremony and Uncasing Ceremony at Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 13, 2023. The Ivy Division returned home to Fort Carson after being deployed to Eastern Europe as part of Operation Assure, Deter, and Reinforce where they were engaged in multinational training with NATO partners. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt, Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne, Spc. Brenda Salgado)