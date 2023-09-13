Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome Home Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne  

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    4th Infantry Division Soldiers celebrate during a Welcome Home ceremony and Uncasing Ceremony at Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 13, 2023. The Ivy Division returned home to Fort Carson after being deployed to Eastern Europe as part of Operation Assure, Deter, and Reinforce where they were engaged in multinational training with NATO partners. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt, Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne, Spc. Brenda Salgado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 14:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 896958
    VIRIN: 230913-A-CU183-8415
    Filename: DOD_109882110
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Home Ceremony, by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WelcomeHome
    StrongerTogether
    FortCarson
    SteadFastandLoyal
    ArmyLife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT