Staff Sgt. Spencer Helmick, Aviation Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year explains how being a Drill Sergeant is one of the most rewarding jobs in the Army.

Hear what USAACE and Fort Novosel Drill Sergeant of the Year and U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year competitor SSG Spencer Helmick says about the most demanding but most rewarding job he's ever had in the U.S. Army.