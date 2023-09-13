SSG Ashley Buhl, the Fort Jackson and 193rd Basic Training Infantry Brigade Drill Sergeant of the Yeartalks about the impact Drill Sergeants have on trainees.

SSG Ashley Buhl, the Fort Jackson and 193rd Basic Training Infantry Brigade representative for the 2023 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year competition, talks about the impact Drill Sergeants have on trainees in their transition from civilian to Soldier.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 14:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Location:
|US
