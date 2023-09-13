Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSG Ashley Buhl, the Fort Jackson and 193rd Basic Training Infantry Brigade Drill Sergeant of the Year

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    SSG Ashley Buhl, the Fort Jackson and 193rd Basic Training Infantry Brigade representative for the 2023 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year competition, talks about the impact Drill Sergeants have on trainees in their transition from civilian to Soldier.

    Location: US

    This work, SSG Ashley Buhl, the Fort Jackson and 193rd Basic Training Infantry Brigade Drill Sergeant of the Yeartalks about the impact Drill Sergeants have on trainees., by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DSOY
    VictoryStartsHere
    DSOY23

