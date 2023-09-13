SGT Naimah Cabbagestalk, 98th Training Division Drill Sergeant of the Year, discusses why she is competing for U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 14:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|896950
|VIRIN:
|230910-D-UW048-2724
|Filename:
|DOD_109882061
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SGT Naimah Cabbagestalk, 98th Training Division Drill Sergeant of the Year, discusses why she is competing for U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT