Date Taken: 09.10.2023 Date Posted: 09.13.2023 14:12 Category: Interviews Video ID: 896950 VIRIN: 230910-D-UW048-2724 Filename: DOD_109882061 Length: 00:00:25 Location: US

Video Analytics

Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SGT Naimah Cabbagestalk, 98th Training Division Drill Sergeant of the Year, discusses why she is competing for U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.