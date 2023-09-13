Staff Sgt. Cody Ramburger, 104th Training Division Drill Sergeant of the Year discusses why he choose to compete for the title of U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 14:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|896947
|VIRIN:
|230910-D-UW048-2982
|Filename:
|DOD_109882056
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Cody Ramburger, 104th Training Division Drill Sergeant of the Year discusses why he choose to compete for the title of U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT