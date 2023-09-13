Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Reginald Turnipseed, U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Reserve Drill Sergeant of the Year discusses why he became a Drill Sergeant

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2023

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.13.2023 14:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 896946
    VIRIN: 230910-D-UW048-7411
    Filename: DOD_109882051
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Reginald Turnipseed, U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Reserve Drill Sergeant of the Year discusses why he became a Drill Sergeant, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DSOY
    VictoryStartsHere
    DSOY23

