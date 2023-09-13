Sgt. 1st Class Reginald Turnipseed, U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Reserve Drill Sergeant of the Year discusses why he became a Drill Sergeant
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2023 14:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|896946
|VIRIN:
|230910-D-UW048-7411
|Filename:
|DOD_109882051
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Reginald Turnipseed, U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Reserve Drill Sergeant of the Year discusses why he became a Drill Sergeant, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT